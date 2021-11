You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Women Leaders in Academic Research: Do What You Love, Love What You Do: An Anthology of Perspectives on Choosing the Right Path for YOU Air date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Life is all about choices. In order to discover the things we love and subsequently pursue them, we are faced with myriad decisions that relate to our own unique circumstances in life. These choices - and the circumstances underscoring them - often go unspoken or under-appreciated when we consider how our peers, mentors, advocates, and role models got to where they are. This talk will unveil key aspects of my personal journey in doing what I love and loving what I do as a biomedical engineer and translationally-minded cancer researcher - which most recently led me back to my alma mater as one of the youngest faculty ever hired at the UVA School of Engineering & Applied Science. As well, this talk will synthesize a rich and unique collection of stories, experiences, and wisdom outside of my own. These anecdotes, carefully curated from a diverse group of scholars spanning science, healthcare and administration, will speak more broadly to and invite discourse on the influences, circumstances and/or decisions that often bear a critical role in shaping our personal and/or career trajectories. Series Description: Invited monthly lecture series highlighting & honoring women leaders in academic research, especially related disciplines of Interventional Radiology, Biomedical Engineering, Radiology, Imaging Sciences, Data Science, & Image-Guided Oncology. The honorary lecture series was established by the NIH Center for Interventional Oncology as a small effort to help counter the under-representation of women in academic research & the impact of gender disparity & implicit bias on role modeling and mentoring. Monthly topics are open-ended & are geared towards highlighting successful female or other under-represented academic leaders, as role models for trainees. for more information, and archived lectures see: https://www.cc.nih.gov/centerio/women_leaders.html



For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/centerio/women_leaders.html Author: Natasha Sheybani, PhD Runtime: 1 hour