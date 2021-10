You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Benefits in research: How should we think about and communicate them? NIH Only Air date: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our OHSRP Education session on 11/4/2021 from 3-4 PM will feature Dr. Christine Grady, Chief of the NIH Department of Bioethics, who will present “Benefits in research: How should we think about and communicate them?” Objectives for this session: 1. Describe regulatory guidance regarding benefits 2. Distinguish different types of benefits 3. Consider what goes into determining a prospect of benefit 4. Discuss communicating benefits to participants Author: Dr. Christine Grady, Chief of the NIH Department of Bioethics Runtime: 1 hour