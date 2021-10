You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Role of Inflammation Resolution Roundtable [Day 1] Air date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Uncontrolled and dysfunctional resolution of inflammation may directly link to chronic inflammation, a common pathogenic element among diseases and conditions within the NIAMS core mission. The overall goals of this roundtable are to improve understanding of the intrinsic mechanisms of inflammation resolution and how dysregulated resolution may lead to chronic inflammation; and ultimately, to improve health-related outcomes for patients with musculoskeletal, rheumatic, or skin diseases or conditions where chronic inflammation is a key attribute. Invited participants of the roundtable include key experts on inflammation resolution within NIAMS disease areas as well as outside of the NIAMS disease areas; and colleagues from the FDA and the NIH with an interest in inflammation resolution. Author: NIAMS Runtime: 5 hours