You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Biomaterials for combination immunotherapy Air date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Biomedical Engineering Scientific Interest Group(BMESIG) seminar series: Lecture by Dr.Natalie Artzi, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School; Principal Research Scientist, MIT; Associate Member, Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. The power of leveraging the patient’s own immune system to fight diseases is increasingly being recognized. This talk will explore medical technologies being developed that harness lessons from biomaterial development for drug delivery systems to those that will reprogram the immune system to generate robust and long-lasting curative outcomes in diverse range of diseases. This talk highlights new opportunities for continual innovation that can impact cancer, autoimmune diseases, and tissue regeneration therapies. The necessary tools are at our fingertips. Author: Dr. Natalie Artzi Runtime: 1 hour