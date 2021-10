You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

New Life for Old Drugs: Bisphosphonate Effects on Anti-Viral Immunity and COVID-19 in Mice and Men Air date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

New Life for Old Drugs: Bisphosphonate Effects on Anti-Viral Immunity and COVID-19 in Mice and Men Air date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

NIH Director's Wednesday Afternoon Lecture Series



Ulrich H. von Andrian of Harvard will discuss his latest findings about the positive association between bisphosphonate use and COVID-19-related outcomes.



Ulrich H. von Andrian, Edward Mallinckrodt Jr. Professor of Immunopathology, Microbiology and Immunobiology, Harvard Medical School Runtime: 1 hour