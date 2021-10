You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Native American Heritage Month 2021 Air date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Hosted by the NIH Tribal Health Research Office, this special 2021 National Native American Heritage Month event honors and celebrates American Indian and Alaska Native ingenuity and culture. Dr. Donald Warne, Director, Indians Into Medicine (INMED) and Public Health Programs, and Associate Dean, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, at the University of North Dakota, offers a virtual lecture on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, about the interconnectedness of culture and science. For more information about this event and Tribal health research at NIH, go to www.nih.gov/tribalhealth. Author: Dr. Donald Warne, Director, Indians Into Medicine (INMED) and Public Health Programs, and Associate Dean, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, University of North Dakota Runtime: 1 hour