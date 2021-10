You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Dynamic Organelle Shape and Function During Herpesvirus Infection Air date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Ileana M. Cristea's research of our laboratory is at the interface between virology and proteomics. We are studying cellular mechanisms used in defense against viruses, as well as mechanisms used by viruses to inhibit or hijack host cell processes. For these studies, we use multidisciplinary approaches, integrating molecular virology, microscopy, mass spectrometry-based proteomics, and bioinformatics. We have developed a series of proteomics-based approaches for characterizing cellular processes occurring during the progression of viral infections, and we are exploring several areas of interest.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Ileana M. Cristea, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour