NIH Director's Seminar Series - The perfect storm: Intersections of social determinants of health, commercial determinants of health, and commercial tobacco use disparities HHS Only Air date: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Commercial tobacco use continue to be leading preventable cause of disease and death in the US. This is even truer during the COVID-19 pandemic as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded that current and former smokers are at elevated risks for severe COVID-19 symptoms than nonsmokers. Disparities in commercial tobacco use by social determinants of health have been well documented. However, how interactions of social determinants relate to commercial tobacco use remains largely understudied. Additionally, few studies have investigate how commercial tobacco use influence social determinants of health (e.g., educational attainment, employment, marital status). Moreover, an commentary published in the Lancet Global Health in 2016 defined commercial determinants of health as “strategies and approaches used by the private sector to promote products and choices that are detrimental to health.” Tobacco companies have been targeting health disparities populations with their marketing strategies, which in part contribute to the persistent commercial tobacco use disparities in the US. In this seminar, Dr. Kelvin Choi, Senior Investigator and Head of the Social & Behavioral Science Section at the Division of Intramural Research, National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, will discuss (1) the interrelationships between social determinants of health and commercial tobacco use, (2) the role of commercial determinants of health on commercial tobacco use disparities, and (3) interventions to reduce commercial tobacco use and related health disparities. Author: Dr. Kelvin Choi Runtime: 1 hour