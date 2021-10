You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Yet to Be Charted: Mapping the Lymphatic System Across Body Scales and Expertise Domains Air date: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Virtual Workshop Sponsored by the NIH/NHLBI, Boston Lymphatic Symposium Pre-Conference. This workshop will bring together clinicians and basic science researchers to explore the challenges and opportunities toward developing an open-access knowledge base and map of the human lymphatic system. We will emphasize the relevance of the fundamental understanding of lymphatic system structure and function, and its coordination and interactions with other body tissues and organs, for improving the clinical management of lymphatic dysfunction and diseases. International experts will review the state of current fundamental and clinical understanding and the remaining challenges, including presenting the latest advances in lymphatic imaging at the clinical level, and the use of novel single cell technologies to map the lymphatic organs, discoveries of lymphatic system biomarkers, and will engage the audience in a collective effort to leverage modern data management and computational approaches.



Author: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes