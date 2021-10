You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition, and Physical Activity Seminar: The Role of Teaching Kitchens in Addressing Nutritional Disparities and Implementation Research NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this one-hour webinar, NIH intramural investigator, Dr. Nicole Farmer, MD, will present her recent work on "The Role of Teaching Kitchens in Addressing Nutritional Disparities and Implementation Research." Dr. Farmer is an internal medicine physician and is currently a Staff Scientist within the Translational Biobehavioral and Health Disparities Branch at the NIH Clinical Center. Her research covers three major areas: biopsychosocial outcomes of health behaviors, the role of cooking interventions on dietary behaviors and cardiovascular outcomes, and the role of social determinants of health in nutritional disparities. Author: Nicole Farmer, MD, NIH Runtime: 1 hour