The National Nursing Research Roundtable [Day 1] Air date: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 5:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Nursing Research Roundtable (NNRR) is an informal association of nursing organizations with a significant research interest that provides clinicians, scientists, educators, scholars, and policy leaders an opportunity to come together to discuss priorities important for both the science and practice of nursing. Annually, NNRR is co-hosted by the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR) and a research-focused nursing organization. The mission of the National Nursing Research Roundtable (NNRR) is to serve the public's health through stimulating the development of a strong, research-based nursing practice. As a collaborative of nursing organizations, the NNRR provides clinicians, scientists, educators, scholars, and policy leaders an opportunity to come together to discuss priorities in science, practice, and policy, and to envision the future. Purpose of the NNRR Since 1987, leaders of nursing organizations with a research focus have participated in the annual meeting of the NNRR. Together, they share advances in science and practice as they work to identify, enhance, and leverage research resources. They assess research challenges, gaps, redundancies, and opportunities. These leaders also pinpoint and support strategies, innovations, and policy initiatives that fuel new discoveries in science that drive the translation of these discoveries into improvements in our nation’s health. The annual meeting of the NNRR fosters communication, promotes collaboration, disseminates knowledge, and informs research efforts on a national scale.



For more information go to https://www.ninr.nih.gov/newsandinformation/roundtable Author: Yvonne Bryan Runtime: 2 hours