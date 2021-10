You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

David Derse Memorial Lecture and Award - November 2021 Air date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 1:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This Tenth Annual event honors the outstanding research accomplishments of David Derse, Ph.D., a Principal Investigator in the Center for Cancer Research's HIV Dynamics and Replication Program (HIV DRP). Dr. Derse was Head of the Retrovirus Gene Expression Section in the HIV DRP. During his 25 years at the National Cancer Institute, he investigated the molecular mechanisms of retrovirus infection and replication, concentrating most recently on the human viruses HIV-1 and HTLV-1. In 2007, Dr. Derse and his research team discovered how HTLV-1 evades the body's natural defenses to fight off infection, a finding that may eventually lead to improved antiviral therapies and new strategies for preventing some types of cancer. The HIV DRP sponsors the Annual David Derse Memorial Lecture and Award, with support from Hye Kyung Chung-Derse and the National Cancer Institute, to foster the scientific discourse and exchange of innovative ideas that Dr. Derse was well known for promoting throughout his scientific career. Akiko Iwasaki (Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology; Professor of Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute) will deliver the tenth lecture in this series on November 16, 2021. The title of her presentation is “SARS-COV-2". To read more about her lecture and research interests CLICK HERE.



For more information go to https://ncifrederick.cancer.gov/events/conferences/tenth-annual-david-derse-memorial-lecture-and-award-2021