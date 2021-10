You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Post Covid-19 Syndrome SMA: Nutrition and Lifestyle Impact Health Air date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Cleveland Clinic established the ReCOVer Clinic to provide a robust strategy for the growing number of patients experiencing post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). As part of this strategy, patients are referred to over 28 different specialties including the Center for Functional Medicine to provide innovative management strategies for PASC care. Functional medicine-related care delivered in individual or shared medical appointments (SMAs) within the Center is associated with improvements in important clinical and patient-reported outcomes. To provide immediate access to those with PASC, the Center utilized its SMA experience to develop a virtual, 10-week post-COVID SMA program for those with moderate to severe post-COVID symptoms. The program leverages a multi-disciplinary team of caregivers including a physician, dietitian, and health coach, and uses a 'food as medicine' approach complemented with targeted dietary supplements and lifestyle improvements. Over the course of the 10-week program, patients have 4 visits with a physician and health coach, and 6 sessions with a dietitian. The curriculum is centered around strengthening the immune system, healing the gut, and improving energy levels by way of nutrition, stress reduction and sleep improvement. The goal of the post-COVID syndrome SMA program is to improve clinical and patient-reported outcomes including post-COVID functional status.



The speaker is Seema M. Patel, MD, MPH, associate professor at Cleveland Clinic. She is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and an Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner. She earned her medical degree at the Ohio State University College of Medicine and her Master’s in Public Health at the University of Michigan. She practiced family medicine for ten years in federally qualified community health centers devoted to underserved African American and Latinx populations. She then transitioned to integrative medicine and then became certified in Functional Medicine. She has been at Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine for the past four years. She has designed and created different shared medical appointments ranging from pediatric care, disease-oriented care to post COVID care. Author: Seema M. Patel, MD, MPH, Associate Professor, Cleveland Clinic Runtime: 1 hour