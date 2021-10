You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series (SWDSS): Outcomes from NASEM’s June 2021 Anti-Racism in STEMM Summit NIH Only Air date: Monday, October 25, 2021, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Please join our second event in the NIH Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series, which addresses the state of the science on anti-racism in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) based on findings from a national, public summit sponsored by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's (NASEM) Committee on Addressing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racism in 21st Century STEMM Organizations. NASEM staff will debrief the NIH community on the summit discussions and findings to give NIH leaders, policy makers, and other interested staff the opportunity to map a way forward on this important topic.



For more information go to https://diversity.nih.gov/science-diversity/swd-seminar-series Author: NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity Runtime: 1 hour