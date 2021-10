You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Engineering Human Tissues for Medical Impact Air date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The newly established Biomedical Engineering Scientific Interest Group (BMESIG) is launching a seminar series, to start on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. with a lecture by Dr. Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic, director of the Laboratory for Stem Cells and Tissue Engineering at Columbia University. The inaugural speaker Vunjak-Novakovic has pioneered the use of stem cell engineering to grow tissue. Working primarily in the field of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, Vunjak-Novakovic’s lab has successfully grown bone grafts that match a patient’s original jawbone for facial reconstruction surgery to repair injuries, disease or birth defects. This spectacular advancement in bone tissue engineering provides all the advantages of the body’s original jawbone and uses real bone as a scaffold to grow a new TMJ graft. In related research, the Vunjak-Novakovic lab is engineering vascularized and electromechanically functional cardiac tissue by culturing stem cells.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/biomedical-engineering-scientific-interest-group Author: Dr. Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic, PhD Runtime: 1 hour