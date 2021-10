You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Rural Health Seminar Air date: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Rural Health Special Interest Group works to raise awareness of rural health issues and improve biomedical, behavioral/social science, intervention and implementation research aimed at improving disease prevention, self-management, and care delivery across the care continuum. Our goal is to advance our understanding of rural health disparities and stimulate research to identify multi-level, evidence-based solutions to improve rural health outcomes. We connect translational, clinical, and community-based researchers from diverse disciplines throughout the NIH, to research communities, and decision makers. Among researchers, we also provide opportunities for professional development, networking, and community engagement. The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health set aside the third Thursday of November to observe National Rural Health Day annually. One of the main activities of the NIH Rural Health Special Interest Group is to join other agencies to observe this annual National Rural Health Day by hosting a NIH Rural Health Seminar to stimulate multidisciplinary discussions to advance rural health research. The 2021 Rural Health Seminar: Structural-Level Determinants of Rural Health Disparities will enhance our understanding of the structural-level determinants of health that contribute to rural health disparities. The 2021 seminar includes engaging panel discussions, presentations, and early-stage investigator talks where participants will hear from the future generation of rural health researchers. Three tracks organize the seminar and include structural-level sociocultural (e.g., racism and discrimination, sociocultural norms), economic (e.g., poverty) and physical environmental determinants (e.g., chemical, built, neighborhood, food environments) that contribute to rural health disparities. The seminar will close with a track focused on evaluating and measuring structural level determinants, and policy implications. Attendees will come away from this virtual seminar with an understanding of the impact of structural determinates on rural populations and the need for multi-level interventions to reduce rural health disparities. Author: NIMHD Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes