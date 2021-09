You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Ergonomics from Office to Home and Beyond NIH Only Air date: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: We will discuss how to get comfortable no matter where you are working. Chair positioning, work surface heights, monitors, laptops and more will be addressed. We will also talk about tricks to help avoid spending a lot of money on equipment. Author: Dr. Terry Black PT ATC SCS MTPT Physical Therapist/ Ergonomist Occupational Medical Service (OMS) Division of Occupational Health and Safety (DOHS) Runtime: 1 hour