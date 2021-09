You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

OHSRP Education Session 10/7: Reframing Lessons from the Syphilis Study Done at Tuskegee (1932-1972) to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic: From Vaccine Hesitancy to Vaccine Confidence NIH Only Air date: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The October session of the Office of Human Subjects Research Protections (OHSRP) Education Series will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 3-4 PM via live NIH videocast (https://videocast.nih.gov/ ) for NIH staff only. This presentation is titled “Reframing Lessons from the Syphilis Study Done at Tuskegee (1932-1972) to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic: From Vaccine Hesitancy to Vaccine Confidence. Our guest speaker for this session is Dr. Stephen B. Thomas, Professor of Health Policy & Management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, and he is also the Director of Maryland Center for Health Equity. Additionally, Dr. Thomas is PI of the NIH-NIMHD Center of Excellence on Race, Ethnicity & Health Disparities Research One of the nation's leading scholars in the effort to eliminate racial and ethnic health disparities, Dr. Thomas was a recipient of the David Satcher Award and the Alonzo Smyth Yerby Award from Harvard’s School of Public Health. His current research focuses on the translation of evidence-based science on chronic disease into community-based interventions designed to eliminate racial and ethnic disparities in health and health care. As is evident from the topic for this session, Dr. Thomas is particularly interested in how the legacy of the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee has impacted trust and influenced the willingness of African Americans to participate in medical and public health research. His work in this area has become recognized as one of the scholarly contributions leading to the 1997 Presidential Apology to Survivors of the Syphilis Study Done at Tuskegee. Author: Dr. Stephen B. Thomas Runtime: 1 hour