You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

COVID-19 Scientific Interest Group: Human Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccination Air date: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: COVID-19 Scientific Interest Group



Michel C. Nussenzweig is the Zanvil A. Cohn and Ralph M. Steinman Professor and Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The Nussenzweig’s laboratory studies the molecular aspects of the immune system’s innate and adaptive responses using a combination of biochemistry, molecular biology, and genetics. For work on adaptive immunity, he focuses on B lymphocytes and antibodies to HIV-1, while his studies of innate immunity focus on dendritic cells. His work is leading to new antibody-based therapies for infections by HIV and the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, among other viruses.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig Author: Michel Nussenzweig, M.D., Ph.D., Zanvil A. Cohn and Ralph M. Steinman Professor and Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Runtime: 1 hour