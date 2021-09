You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Acute Severe COVID-19 and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in U.S. Children and Adolescents Air date: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Adrienne G. Randolph is Senior Associate, Critical Care Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital and Professor of Anaesthesia and Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School. The Randolph Lab studies the immunobiology of critical illness in children with a focus on life-threatening and fatal infections and acute lung injury. Her long-term goal is to identify new diagnostic tests and therapies that could restore health more rapidly and decrease morbidity and mortality. Her laboratory focuses on clinical-translational research in the areas of the immune response of pediatric patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome and/or overwhelming sepsis, and on identifying genomic pathways that influence disease susceptibility and/or severity.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig Author: Adrienne G. Randolph, M.D. Runtime: 1 hour