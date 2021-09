You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Reproductive Health Care for Persons with Disabilities Across the Transition from Adolescence to Adulthood Air date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Meeting Objective: To identify scientific gaps related to the preventive reproductive health needs of adolescents and young adults with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities. The focus is on 1) barriers to and facilitators of appropriate care (including accessing knowledgeable providers, continuity of care, and provision and receipt of preventive counseling and screening services during visits); 2) effective use of existing reproductive health interventions, medications, and devices; and 3) inclusion in relevant and appropriate research. The meeting scope is inclusive of persons of all gender identities. Participants will also consider in what ways the different types of disability populations have enough commonalities to be considered together and where their needs are so disparate that they require separate efforts. Author: NICHD Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes