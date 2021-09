You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH MOSAIC Scholars Annual Meeting 2021 - Day 1 Air date: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the first conference of scholars funded through the Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers (MOSAIC) program to promote faculty diversity.



The meeting will feature: Remarks from NIGMS director Dr. Jon Lorsch and NIH leadership, including NIH Director Dr. Francis S. Collins and NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity Dr. Marie Bernard

Scientific sessions by MOSAIC scholars presenting an overview of their research programs, chaired by NIH institute directors:

Dr. Eliseo PĂ©rez-Stable, National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities



Dr. Nora Volkow, National Institute on Drug Abuse



Dr. Richard Hodes, National Institute on Aging



Dr. Debara Tucci, National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders

NIH staff panels highlighting programs for early career investigators at academic institutions and within the NIH Intramural Research Program

For more information go to https://mregs.nih.gov/channels/Z142-A515 Author: NIGMS, NIH Runtime: 4 hours