The Evolutionary Dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Variants Air date: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Adi Stern is a professor at The George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences, Tel Aviv University. Her research interests lie in the rapid evolution of viruses and their hosts. Viruses and hosts are at war: in order to survive, each side must constantly gain new weaponry. In our research lab we use a combination of computational biology, evolutionary theory, and experimental evolution in order to gain an understanding of this fascinating arms-race.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig Author: Adi Stern, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour