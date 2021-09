You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Natural Language Processing for Knowledge Discovery in Biomedicine: a Focus on trans-NIH Use Cases Air date: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The explosion of biomedical big data and information in the past decade or so has created new opportunities for discoveries to improve the treatment and prevention of human diseases. But the large body of knowledge — mostly available as free text in journal articles for humans to read — presents a grand new challenge: individual scientists around the world are finding themselves increasingly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of research literature and are struggling to keep up to date and to make sense of this wealth of textual information. Our research aims to break down this barrier and to empower scientists by providing tools catalyzing accelerated knowledge discovery. In this talk, I will present our work on developing large-scale, AI/ML based tools for improved understanding of biomedical scientific text. Moreover, I will focus on several real-world use cases/collaborative research studies across the NIH such as improving (covid-19) literature retrieval, scaling up data curation, and enabling the creation of AI/ML-ready datasets.



Dr. Zhiyong Lu is a Senior Investigator at the National Library of Medicine’s (NLM) Intramural Research Program, leading research in biomedical text and image processing, information retrieval, and machine learning. As Deputy Director for Literature Search at National Center of Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Dr. Lu also directs the overall R&D efforts to improve literature search and information access (e.g. PubMed Search; LitCovid). Over the years, Dr. Lu has mentored over 40 trainees and is a highly cited author with nearly 300 peer-review articles. Dr. Lu is a Fellow of the American College of Medical Informatics (ACMI), Associate Editor of Bioinformatics, and Organizer of the BioCreative challenge series. Dr. Lu received his PhD in biomedical informatics in 2007 and was recruited through NIH’s Stadtman program in 2011. Author: Dr. Zhiyong Lu, NCBI, NLM, NIH Runtime: 1 hour