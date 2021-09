You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Ethics Grand Rounds How Should We Train Fellows in Medical Aid-in-Dying? Air date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Ethics Grand Rounds How Should We Train Fellows in Medical Aid-in-Dying?



For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.htm Author: Discussant: Katlin Roth MD, JD, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine, George Washington University and Case Presenter: Ann Berger, Chief, Pain and Palliative Care, CC Runtime: 1 hour