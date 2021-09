You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NINDS Health Disparities and Inequities in Neurological Disorders (HEADWAY) Workshop [Day1] Air date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) is committed to reducing the disproportionate burden of neurological disease borne by underserved groups of society, including race/ethnic, sex/gender minorities, rural, disabled and socioeconomically disadvantaged populations, by funding a spectrum of research from basic through implementation science, and training the next generation of health disparities investigators. In 2020, the NINDS Office of Global Health and Health Disparities within the Division of Clinical Research, in collaboration with the Office of Science Policy and Planning, embarked on a strategic planning process to address health disparities and inequities in neurological disorders through research. As a culmination of the strategic planning process, the NINDS is hosting a Health Disparities and Inequities in Neurological Disorders Workshop (HEADWAY). The goal of the HEADWAY workshop is to identify evidence-based interventions that are feasible and widely scalable, to diminish disparities and inequities in neurological disorders. This workshop will assemble subject matter experts in various disciplines from clinical and health services researchers, to implementation and behavioral scientists, along with community stakeholders and patient advocates. Findings and recommendations from the workshop and strategic planning process will be placed on the NINDS website and used as resources for setting priorities and developing initiatives over the next 5 – 10 years.



For more information go to https://event.roseliassociates.com/headway/ Author: National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Runtime: 5 hours