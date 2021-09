You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Wound Repair: Dealing with Life's Little Traumas Air date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Susan Parkhurst, Ph.D. is Professor, Basic Sciences Division, Fred Hutch. Parkhurst studies the cytoskeleton, the cell’s internal framework. The cytoskeleton is a dynamic structure, constantly forming and breaking down to meet the cell’s changing needs, including changes in shape and movement. Problems with building and deconstructing the cytoskeleton arise in many human diseases. Wound healing, in which cells move to fill a gap, and the organization of the nucleus, the cell’s DNA storeroom, rely on the cytoskeleton. Dr. Parkhurst studies its roles in these normal conditions and what goes wrong in cancer cells. She aims to identify new cancer treatment targets or discover ways to make existing therapies more effective.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Susan Parkhurst, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour