You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Reconstruction of the Pathophysiology of Chronic Pain from Genome-wide Studies Air date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Luda Diatchenko, M.D., Ph.D. is Canada Excellence Research Chair in Human Pain Genetics; Pfizer Canada Professor in Pain Research. McGill University. Her research is focused on determining the cellular and molecular biological mechanisms by which functional genetic variations impact human pain perception and risk of development of chronic pain conditions, enabling new approaches to identify new drug targets, treatment responses to analgesics, and diagnostic.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Luda Diatchenko, M.D., Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour