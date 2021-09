You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Blood Stem Cell Clonality and the Niche Air date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Leonard Zon, M.D., is HHMI Investigator; Grousbeck Professor of Pediatric Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Director, Stem Cell Program at Boston Children's Hospital. The Zon laboratory aims to dissect how assaults to the hematopoietic system cause severe diseases such as leukemias, lymphomas, and anemias. They investigate hematopoietic development and disease using chemical screens, genetic screens, and analysis of novel transgenic lines in zebrafish.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Leonard Zon, M.D. Runtime: 1 hour