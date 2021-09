You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Reimagining Mental Health Care in the US: Lessons from Low-resourced Contexts Air date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Vikram Patel, Ph.D., is the Pershing Square Professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School. His work has focused on the burden of mental health problems across the life course, their association with social disadvantage, and the use of community resources for their prevention and treatment.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Vikram Patel, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour