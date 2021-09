You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Evolutionary Dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Air date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the annual Dewitt Stetten Jr. Lecture. Speaker Trevor Bedford, Ph.D., is Associate Professor, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division; Associate Professor, Herbold Computational Biology Program; and Associate Professor, Human Biology Division, Fred Hutch. Bedford uses powerful computers and complex statistical methods to study the rapid spread and evolution of viruses, including those that cause COVID-19, influenza, Ebola and Zika. Data gathered from these processes help researchers develop successful strategies for monitoring and controlling infectious diseases.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Trevor Bedford, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour