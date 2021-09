You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Reading Between the Tweets: Social Technologies for Predicting and Changing Health Behavior Air date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This talk is part of the Integrative Medicine Research Lecture Series presented by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. Social technologies—for example, social media, mobile apps, internet searching, and wearable sensors—and the data they produce are increasingly being used as tools in public health research and practice. More than half of the world (4.5 billion people) is using social media sites to create, share, and discuss content. Social media users are not just sharing trivial facts, but publicly telling the world personal things about their thoughts, behaviors, and clinical diagnoses. These technologies are also being used widely to change people’s political and health-related beliefs and behaviors. It is essential for researchers and health departments to understand how social technologies and their data are being used to affect public health. Dr. Young will present ideas on how such tools might be integrated into public health surveillance and intervention efforts. He will discuss his team’s research in the contexts of HIV, mental health and substance use disorders, car crashes, and COVID-19. Implementation-related issues will also be addressed. Biosketch: Sean D. Young, Ph.D., M.S., is executive director of the University of California Institute for Prediction Technology (UCIPT) and associate professor (a split appointment) in the Department of Emergency Medicine, School of Medicine, and the Department of Informatics, Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences, at the University of California, Irvine. UCIPT brings together researchers across University of California campuses from a wide variety of disciplines to study how social “big data,” machine learning, and data mining can be used to predict real-world events. Dr. Young is also the author of a bestselling book, Stick With It: A Scientifically Proven Process for Changing Your Life—for Good. He is a member of the Board on Population Health and Public Health Practice within the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. Dr. Young’s research focuses on: (1) using social big data to monitor and predict public health issues such as HIV, substance use, suicide, and public safety/crime; and (2) designing and testing technologies to address public health and medical issues among at-risk populations such as African Americans, Latinxs, or men who have sex with men (MSM). He earned his doctorate in psychology and his master’s degrees in psychology and in health services research from Stanford University. NIH funders of his research include NCCIH and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (through the NIH HEAL [Helping to End Addiction Long-termSM] Initiative), as well as the National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and National Institute of Mental Health. The speaker was a recipient of the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award and a T32 fellowship. Learning Objectives: 1. Learn how artificial intelligence modeling on social data might be integrated into public health surveillance efforts. 2. Describe the Harnessing Online Peer Education (HOPE) online community intervention and its acceptability and effectiveness as a method for changing health behaviors among racial, ethnic, and sexual minorities. 3. Give examples of potential implementation and policy issues related to use of technologies and technology data in public health surveillance and interventions. For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/imlectures



