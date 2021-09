You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

A Vision Engaging Pharmacokinetic Strategies to Treat Substance Abuse Disorders and Overdose Air date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Kim Janda, Ph.D., is Ely R. Callaway Jr. Professor of Chemistry Professor; Director, Worm Institute for Research & Medicine; Skaggs Scholar, The Skaggs Institute For Chemical Biology Department of Chemistry, Scripps Research. Janda's work encompasses the following areas: the development of methods for the detection of and protection against chemical/biological warfare agents, the preparation of combinatorial chemical libraries, the design/synthesis and evaluation of catalytic antibodies and enzyme inhibitors, solid-phase organic synthesis, antibody/peptide phage display libraries, the application of immunopharmacotherapy in the treatment of drug addiction and cancer, methods of prevention and treatment of obesity, diagnostic and therapeutic strategies towards neglected tropical diseases, and investigation and development of molecules that block quorum sensing in bacteria.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Kim Janda, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour