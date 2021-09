You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Judith H. Greenberg Early Career Investigator Lecture - September 2021 Air date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Trillions of bacteria and other microorganisms that call your body home are collectively known as your microbiome. The exchange of compounds (mixtures of molecules) between your microbiome and your own cells allows good bacteria to thrive in your gut; it may also enable the microbiome to help protect the body against some diseases. By identifying important molecules transferred, researchers can provide new targets for medicines. However, determining the origins and roles of specific microbiome-derived compounds has been challenging. Sphingolipids are one group of molecules that influence host-microbiome interactions but aren’t thoroughly understood. They serve as signaling and structural molecules and are produced by humans, animals, plants, and a few bacterial species. Dr. Johnson’s research group has traced bacterial sphingolipids to newly observed locations in the body and found that these molecules affect host signaling pathways. Continuing the search for sphingolipids that influence host-microbe interactions could ultimately enable precise control over microbiome makeup and host health.



For more information go to https://www.nigms.nih.gov/News/meetings/Pages/2021-nigms-directors-early-career-investigator-lecture.aspx Author: Elizabeth Johnson, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour