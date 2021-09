You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Norman P. Salzman Memorial Awards and Symposium in Basic and Clinical Virology Air date: Monday, November 8, 2021, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Dr. Norman P. Salzman Memorial Fund was established in 1999 to present the 23rd Annual Norman P. Salzman Memorial Symposium and Awards in Basic and Clinical Virology to outstanding postdoctoral fellows, graduate students and postbaccalaureate trainees working in intramural laboratories at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Fort Detrick Laboratories, LEIDOS, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) or Uniformed Services University of the Health Services (USUHS). The Symposium and Awards are hosted by the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), the NIH Virology Interest Group and the Salzman Organizing Committee. The symposium highlights current research of eminent extramural and NIH intramural virologists. The Fund was established by Dr. Salzman’s family, colleagues and friends to remember the legacy of this noted pioneer in molecular biology and respected member of the NIH research community. Dr. Salzman's career spanned 40 years in virology research and he was among the first to characterize viral mRNAs and to visualize replicating viral DNA. Dr. Salzman’s achievements in virology are paralleled by the recognition that his laboratory was a training ground for many young scientists, several of whom have gone on to become important researchers on an international scale. The 23rd Annual Norman P. Salzman Memorial Symposium in Basic and Clinical Virology will be held virtually on Monday, November 8th, 2021.



For more information go to https://fnih.org/salzmansymposium Author: Kanta Subbarao, M.B.B.S., M.P.H.; Cedric Feschotte, Ph.D.; Scott E. Hensley, Ph.D.; Suchetana (Tuli) Mukhopadhyay, Ph.D.; Smita Patel, Ph.D. Runtime: 6 hours