You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD Director's Seminar Series - The Child Opportunity Index: Health Equity Applications Air date: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dolores Acevedo-Garcia is Samuel F. and Rose B. Gingold Professor of Human Development and Social Policy, and Director of the Institute for Child, Youth and Family Policy at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management, Brandeis University. Her research focuses on the social determinants of racial/ethnic inequities in health (e.g. residential segregation, neighborhood inequality, immigrant adaptation); the role of social policies in reducing those inequities (e.g. housing policies, immigrant policies); and the health and wellbeing of children with special needs and their families. Author: Dr. Dolores Acevedo-Garcia Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes