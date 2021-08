You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Sleep 101 Symposium Air date: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:00:00 AM

Sleep 101 Symposium Air date: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:00:00 AM

Each year, the Sleep 101 Symposium highlights advances and opportunities in sleep and circadian science and research for the public, sleep and circadian community, and federal research agency representatives. This year's symposium is titled "Sleep Health in the Pandemic and Beyond." This event is coordinated with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society. Registration is requested (visit event website) Session 1: Impact of the Pandemic on Sleep and Circadian Health Charles Morin, Ph.D., Université Laval, Quebec, Canada Session 2: Sleep Health Disparities Natasha J. Williams, Ed.D., M.P.H., New York University Grossman School of Medicine, New York, NY Session 3: Sleep and Circadian Misalignment and Work Shift Duration Hans Van Dongen, Ph.D., Washington State University, Spokane, WA Session 4: Sleep and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 Reena Mehra, M.D., M.S., Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH Live Q&A moderated by Marishka K. Brown, Ph.D., Director, Nation Center on Sleep Disorders Research



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/events/2021/sleep-101-symposium-sleep-health-pandemic-and-beyond Author: Marishka K. Brown, Ph.D. Runtime: 2 hours