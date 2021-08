You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Glycobiology of Cancer [Day 1] Air date: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Glycans (glycoproteins, glycolipids, glycosaminoglycans) are expressed on the cell surface and play key roles in mediating cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions, protein-receptor signaling, and appropriate protein folding and maturation during translation. Malignant transformation and tumor progression correlate with aberrant changes in cellular glycosylation. Cells presenting with an altered glycocalyx are recognized by immune cells, leading to induction of inhibitory immune processes which subsequently drive tumor growth and metastasis. A focus on the glycobiology of cancer thus offers the possibility of revealing both new diagnostic biomarkers, and therapeutic targets (glycosyltransferases, cancer-associated glycans). This symposium will cover recent work on the roles glycans play in cancer (signaling, tumor progression, metastasis), their potential as diagnostics as well as therapeutic targets, and it will highlight several new tools developed in the Common Fund Glycoscience Program for the study of cancer biology.



For more information go to https://mregs.nih.gov/nigms/c2dv-a5v5 Author: The NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program Runtime: 4 hours