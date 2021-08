You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

AGM Workshop on DNA-Encoded Libraries for Lead Discovery [Day 2] Air date: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 12:15:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: While attention around the use of DNA-Encoded Libraries (DEL) has rapidly grown over the past decade key aspects of DEL design and production, as well as their use for lead discovery, are scarcely detailed in the literature. NCATS Assay Guidance Manual (AGM) program has taken keen notice of this emerging technology and is hosting a two-day virtual workshop to seed discussion of best practices for using DELs. Many of the instructors are pioneers and experienced developers of the technology, and sessions are aimed at sharing DEL fundamentals to facilitate uptake and learning for both novice and established users. The workshop will include four sessions and feature seminars that highlight critical concepts about the technology including DEL library design & production, affinity selection strategy and execution, sequencing and data analysis; and will close with a panel discussion about emerging trends and technological advances in the DEL field.



For more information go to https://ncats.corsizio.com/c/608b1547ba86ce418b3c2b5b Author: Sarine Markossian, David Israel, Letian Kuai, Timothy Foley, Paul Novick, Justin Montgomery, Gang Yao, Gwenn Hansen, Brian M Paegel, Pengyu Yang, Jeff Messer, Ryan Potts Runtime: 5 hours