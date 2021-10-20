Skip Navigation

Advancing NIH Research on the Health of Women (WHC): A 2021 Conference

Air date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 9:00:00 AM
Description: The Advancing NIH Research on the Health of Women (WHC): A 2021 Conference will be held in response to a congressional request to address NIH research efforts related to the health of women. Its goals: Assess the current state of NIH-supported women's health research, including research gaps and opportunities Set priorities for research on the health of women Address rising maternal morbidity and mortality rates; increasing rates of chronic debilitating conditions in women; and stagnant cervical cancer survival rates.
Author: The Office of Research on Women's Health
Runtime: 8 hours