Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

National Advisory Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NANDS) Council - September 2021

Air date: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The 213th meeting of the National Advisory Neurological Disorders and Stroke Council on September 9, 2021

For more information go to https://www.ninds.nih.gov/About-NINDS/Who-We-Are/Advisory-Council
Author: National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours