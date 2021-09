You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Methodological Approaches for Whole Person Research (Day 2) Air date: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health’s new strategic plan defines whole person research as including three components:



1. Exploring the fundamental science of interconnected systems

2. Investigating multicomponent interventions or therapeutic systems

3. Examining the impact of these interventions on multisystem or multiorgan outcomes



The Whole Person Research Workshop will discuss examples of research studies in these three areas from diverse fields and explore methodologies potentially appropriate for whole person research.



The workshop will be led by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). Workshop collaborators include the National Institute on Aging, National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, National Institute of Nursing Research, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, Fogarty International Center, Office of Research on Women’s Health, Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research, Office of Disease Prevention, and the Office of Nutrition Research within the National Institutes of Health Office of the Director.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/methodological-approaches-for-whole-person-research Author: NCCIH, NIH Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes