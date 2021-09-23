Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NIH Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Kickoff - September 2021NIH Only

Air date: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The Fogarty International Center (FIC) is leading the 2021 NIH CFC and invites you to join us for our kickoff on September 23 from 11:00am-11:30am. The CFC is the largest and most successful federal workplace fundraising drive in the world, and an opportunity to support your favorite causes easily and efficiently. There are 6,000 local, national, and international organizations participating in the 2021 CFC that NIH employees can support. For additional information please contact Debra Gale, NIH CFC Program Manager or NIHCFC2021@mail.nih.gov.

For more information go to https://cfc.nih.gov
Author: Fogarty International Center (FIC)
Runtime: 30 minutes