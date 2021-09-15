Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NIDA Advisory Council on Drug Abuse - September 2021

Air date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:45:00 PM
Description: The Council meets three times a year, usually in February, May, and September for 1 day. Typically, the first part of the meeting is a two-hour session devoted to reviewing grant applications, and this is closed to the public. The second part is the open session, and issues such as training, research dissemination, programs, and policy are discussed. The NIDA Director presents scientific and administrative topics in the Director's Report. Council subcommittees report on their progress, and staff and other speakers also present various topics. Please see earlier Council agendas for an appreciation of the breadth of issues covered by the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse.
Author: NIDA
Runtime: 3 hours, 45 minutes