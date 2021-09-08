Skip Navigation

The Neurosciences: Degenerative Disorders, Neuroplasticity, & Intersection with Glycoscience Symposium [Day 1]

Air date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program (CF-GSP) in conjunction with NIA and NIDA have organized this "Neurosciences: Degenerative Disorders, Neuroplasticity, & Intersection with Glycoscience" symposium, which will be held virtually on September 8 & 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT daily. This symposium is being Co-chaired by Dr. Catherine Leimkuhler Grimes, Chair, CF-GSP Tools Group & Professor, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, University of Delaware; Dr. Ronald Schnaar, John Jacob Abel Professor of Pharmacology, Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences & Department of Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Dr. Austin Yang, Program Officer, National Institute of Aging; and Dr. Kiran Vemuri, Program Officer, National Institute on Drug Abuse. Presentations will highlight the latest research findings on degenerative disorders and neuroplasticity as well as new methods and tools to study the role of glycans in neuronal function and disease.
Author: NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program
Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes