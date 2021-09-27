Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Beyond the Symptom - The Biology of Fatigue [Day 1]

Air date: Monday, September 27, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: On September 27-28, 2021 NIH will host a virtual workshop intitled Beyond the Symptom: Biology of Fatigue to bring together individuals who do research on fatigue, health care providers who see patients with fatigue, and individuals who have fatigue and patient advocates. This workshop is a joint workshop of the NIH Blueprint Neuroscience Research Program and the Sleep Research Society.
Author: NIH Blueprint and Sleep Research Society
Runtime: 8 hours