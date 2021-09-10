Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

National Deafness and Other Communication Disorders Advisory Council - September 2021 (Day 2)

Air date: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Advises the Secretary, HHS; the Director, NIH; and the Director, NIDCD, on matters relating to the conduct and support of research and research training, health information dissemination, and other programs with respect to normal and disordered processes of hearing, balance, taste, smell, voice, speech, and language.
Author: NIDCD, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes