NIH Adherence Network Distinguished Webinar Series: Telemedicine and Pediatric Outpatient Care during COVID-19

Air date: Monday, September 27, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: In this one-hour webinar, Dr. Kristin Ray will present on "Telemedicine and Pediatric Outpatient Care during COVID-19." Dr. Ray, MD, MS is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She is a general pediatrician, clinical informatician, and health services researcher who studies pediatric health system access, outcomes, and equity, with a focus on the use and impact of telehealth in pediatric care.
Author: Dr. Kristin Ray, MD, MS
Runtime: 1 hour