Racial Equity Institute Groundwater Training SeminarNIH Only

Air date: Friday, August 13, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Description: The Racial Equity Institute (REI) has developed their Groundwater Training in an effort to help leaders, organizers, and organizations stay focused on the structural and cultural roots of racial inequity, we developed the “Groundwater” metaphor and accompanying analytical framework to explain the nature of racism as it currently exists in the United States.
Author: Racial Equity Institute
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes