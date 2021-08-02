Skip Navigation

NIMH Workshop on Naturalistic Stimuli and Individual Differences

Air date: Monday, August 2, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Description: The Center for Multimodal Neuroimaging is thrilled to announce the upcoming workshop on Naturalistic Stimuli and Individual Differences with a range of extramural and intramural speakers presenting on their cutting-edge work. The workshop seeks to (1) bring together top scientists using naturalistic stimuli and/or the study of individual differences in neuroimaging; (2) showcase theoretical, methodological, and analytical advances in these areas of research; and (3) serve as a catalyst for collaborations between presenters, biomedical NIH researchers, and experts from around the world. More information is available here: https://cmn.nimh.nih.gov/cmnworkshop2021

Author: Chris Baldassano, Janice Chen, Elizabeth DuPre, Emily S. Finn, Javier Gonzalez-Castillo, Uri Hasson, Jeremy Manning, Carolyn Parkinson, Elizabeth Redcay, Monica Rosenberg, Tamara Vanderwal, Gang Chen, Peter Molfese
Runtime: 10 hours, 55 minutes